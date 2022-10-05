Kazakhstan to accelerate creation of infrastructure for launch of Center-South transport corridor (UPDATE)

Details added, firs version posted 09:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Kazakhstan will accelerate the creation of the infrastructure necessary to launch the Center-South transport corridor, Trend reports.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the corresponding order to the government during his meeting with the public of the Karaganda region.

"Karaganda region is located in the very center of the country. The main route connection South and North of the country go through this region. Obviously, the quality of automobile roads has a special impact on the development of the region. Currently, Center-South Corridor is being created. The construction of roads going through Balkhash city is going very slowly, the deadlines have been postponed more than once. I instruct the government to complete the construction of the Karaganda-Balkhash and Balkhash-Burulbaital highways next year,” Tokayev said.

According to him, the Karaganda-Zhezkazgan highway also has significant importance and the repair of this road with a length of more than 500 kilometers will improve communication with the central regions and increase freight traffic.

“This will give impetus to the development of the Ulytau region. The investment and tourism potential of the two regions will increase. The road will need to be repaired next year. I also instruct to repair the Karaganda-Karkaralinsk highway. All work must be completed within two years. This will increase the tourism potential of Karkaralinsk,” Tokayev added.