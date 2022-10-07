IMF considers Kazakhstan's initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) considered Kazakhstan's initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, Trend reports via the government of Kazakhstan.

This issue was discussed during the meeting of the country’s Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov with the Head of the IMF Mission for Kazakhstan Nicolas Blanchet.

The parties also discussed the results of the mission's work in the country, as well as the measures taken by the government of Kazakhstan to ensure macroeconomic stability, fight inflation, improve the efficiency of tax administration and budget planning, issues of employment, digitalization and reduction of the state participation in the economy.

Besides, Kazakhstan’s steps to attract investments, current foreign economic challenges and other topical issues of the regional agenda were considered.

Blanchet highly appreciated the reforms carried out in the country and the work of the IMF mission.

"We have developed strong and constructive cooperation. We welcome the government's steps to implement new reforms and are ready to provide our advice and technical assistance in all areas of interest," Blanchet said.

In conclusion, Smailov stressed readiness of Kazakhstan to continue close bilateral cooperation with the IMF.