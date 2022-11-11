Current geopolitical, geo-economic contradictions negatively affect economy of Eurasian continent - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The current geopolitical and geo-economic contradictions negatively impact economy, transport and logistics system of the Eurasian continent, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports on November 11.

"Kazakhstan makes a significant contribution to the strengthening and expansion of friendly and good-neighborly relations of the Turkic states. A vivid example of this is "Prospects of the Turkic World - 2040" program document. Today, in order to implement it, the Strategy of the Organization of Turkic States will be adopted," he said.

President Tokayev noted that this document will help strengthen interaction and reinforce the stability belt, which unites the Turkic states.

"Therefore, there is every reason to assert that our cooperation will be successful. By actively participating in resolving issues of the regional and global agenda, we must become a powerful and authoritative force. We must show solidarity to jointly confront all challenges and threats," he stated.