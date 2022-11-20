Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan shares data on presidential election as of 20.05

Kazakhstan Materials 20 November 2022 18:42 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan shares data on presidential election as of 20.05

Follow Trend on

According to the data provided by commissions of regions, cities of republican significance, capital, as of 20.05 on November 20, 2022, 69,31 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.

Including:

1. in the Abay region – 80,18%

2. in the Akmola region – 78,87%

3. in the Aktobe region – 72,20%

4. in the Almaty region – 72,10%

5. in the Atyrau region – 70,87%

6. in the West Kazakhstan region – 67,77%

7. in the Zhambyl region – 79,57%

8. in the Zhetysu region – 81,43%

9. in the Karaganda region – 78,39%

10. in the Kostanay region – 79,28%

11. in the Kyzylorda region – 80,31%

12. in the Mangistau region – 66,18%

13. in the Pavlodar region – 77,58%

14. in the North Kazakhstan region – 78,24%

15. in the Turkestan region – 80,37%

16. in the Ulytau region – 75,48%

17. in the East Kazakhstan region – 79,49%

18. in Astana – 48,67%

19. in Almaty – 28,72%

20. in Shymkent – 59,79%

Further operational information will be provided at 22.05.

Latest

Latest

Read more