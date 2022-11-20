Kazakhstan shares data on presidential election as of 20.05

According to the data provided by commissions of regions, cities of republican significance, capital, as of 20.05 on November 20, 2022, 69,31 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.
Including:
1. in the Abay region – 80,18%
2. in the Akmola region – 78,87%
3. in the Aktobe region – 72,20%
4. in the Almaty region – 72,10%
5. in the Atyrau region – 70,87%
6. in the West Kazakhstan region – 67,77%
7. in the Zhambyl region – 79,57%
8. in the Zhetysu region – 81,43%
9. in the Karaganda region – 78,39%
10. in the Kostanay region – 79,28%
11. in the Kyzylorda region – 80,31%
12. in the Mangistau region – 66,18%
13. in the Pavlodar region – 77,58%
14. in the North Kazakhstan region – 78,24%
15. in the Turkestan region – 80,37%
16. in the Ulytau region – 75,48%
17. in the East Kazakhstan region – 79,49%
18. in Astana – 48,67%
19. in Almaty – 28,72%
20. in Shymkent – 59,79%
Further operational information will be provided at 22.05.