Presidential election held in accordance with law - Tokayev

Early presidential elections in Kazakhstan were held in accordance with the law, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said at the Republican Public Headquarters on Sunday, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to him, all presidential candidates were given equal opportunities.

"They freely visited the regions, met with voters, campaigned. There were no restrictions on anyone. Each voter was given freedom of choice. So this campaign was fair and open," he said.

On November 20, presidential election were held in Kazakhstan.

The Central Election Commission reported that at 22:00 voter turnout was 69.43%.