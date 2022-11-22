Ministerial meeting on international transport routes to take place in Kazakhstan's Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh and Georgian representatives will hold talks over international transport routes in Kazakhstan's Aktau, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov, Trend reports citing the ministry's press service.

According to him, on November 25, 2022, a ministerial meeting on the development of international transport routes will be held in Aktau city. The event will be attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia.

As Smadiyarov noted, the meeting is expected to develop measures on improving the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) potential.