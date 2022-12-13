ING projects inflation decrease in Kazakhstan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 13 December 2022 11:19 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Dutch ING predicts inflation in Kazakhstan to drop from 14.6 percent in 2022 to 13.4 in 2023, Trend reports citing ING.

The company expects an even more significant decrease in inflation in 2023 and 2024, with 7.5 percent and 6.8 percent respectively during the following two years.

Despite the expected inflation reduction, this economic indicator remains higher in Kazakhstan, compared to the global projections.

Global annual inflation is expected to be 6.2 percent in 2002, and it is projected to drop in 2023 to 5.2 percent. The inflation rate in 2024 and 2025 is expected to slow down even more to 3.1 percent.

