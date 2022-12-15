Kazakhstan’s Astana industrial sector records growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Kazakhstan’s capital city Astana’s industrial sector recorded a growth of 3.7 percent, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.



During the Astana Communication Service’s briefing, it was revealed that from January through November 2022, industrial enterprises produced goods worth 1.7 trillion Kazakh tenge (around $3.6 billion), while manufacturing industry production accounted for 1.5 trillion Kazakh tenge (nearly $3.2 billion).

Compared to 11M2021, this constitutes a 414.9 billion Kazakh tenge ($884.4 million) increase, which is an equivalent of 73.1 percent.

By the end of the year, three major projects are expected to be launched, with an overall value of 24.5 billion Kazakh tenge ($52.2 million), with two projects involving foreign investments. It is estimated that the successful implementation of these projects will create 600 workplaces.