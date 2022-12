BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Chinese “China Southern Airlines” will launch direct flights from Almaty to Xi'an, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

The maiden flight is expected to take place on 23 December.

The flights will be carried out each Friday on Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Extending the geography of flights is a part of the cooperation strategy between Kazakhstan and China, despite existing limitations due to the travel restrictions of China.