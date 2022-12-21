No trilateral "gas union" talks with Russia and Uzbekistan yet - Kazakh MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. There are no talks yet regarding the prospect of creating a new separate entity, organization, or intergovernmental union in the framework of the proposed trilateral “gas union” between Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan, Almas Aidarov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

The deputy minister stated that this was an idea for a settlement, for gas supply and price. According to Aidarov, gas deficit is experienced by all states, therefore Russia put forward such a proposition.

"Kazakhstan has not so far received any details or offers from Russia, which outline how the proposed mechanism would function, and at this stage, it is just a concept on integration of gas trade processes," Aidarov noted.

Aidarov concluded by saying that the final judgment will depend on the terms and conditions offered to Kazakhstan.