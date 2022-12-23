Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to implement joint projects in various fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will commence the implementation of several joint projects in both countries, Trend reports, citing the Akorda.

The agreement was reached by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the framework of the visit of the Kazakh Head of State to Uzbekistan.

The projects carried out in Kazakhstan include the production of household appliances in the Karaganda region, infusion solutions in Shymkent, and “Chevrolet” cars in Kostanay.

The sides agreed on the construction of a mineral plant production facility in the Navoiy region, and the creation of a logistics center in the Tashkent region, in addition to residential and commercial infrastructure in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

Both presidents expressed their confidence that the projects will enable Kazakh and Uzbek nations to reach a higher level of cooperation.