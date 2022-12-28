Kazakhstan eyes approving draft agreement on single transit permit of TRACECA program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Kazakhstan eyes approving the draft agreement on a single transit permit for an international cooperation program between the EU and partner countries on the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA), Trend reports via Kazakh media.

The contract provisions regulate the international road freight transport in transit through the territories of the parties to the agreement, determine conditions and procedure for its issuance, application, as well as other provisions related to the single transit permit.

"The sides shall give road carriers equal access to the transportation market regardless of the driver's citizenship or the country of the vehicle's registration," the document stated.

Along with Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Romania, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Ukraine are among signatories of the document.