KMG, Abu Dhabi Ports Company to develop alternative oil export route towards Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. KazMunayGas and Abu Dhabi Ports Company agreed on creating a joint enterprise to provide offshore services for oil and gas projects in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports, citing the press service of the KazMunayGas.

In accordance with the agreement, the parties will create a fleet that provides offshore projects in the Caspian Sea (various types of small-tonnage vessels), as well as a tanker fleet to develop alternative routes for the export of Kazakh oil towards Azerbaijan through the port of Aktau.

The announcement comes as a part of the strategic agreement deal signed between KazMunayGas and Abu Dhabi Ports Company in the framework of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, the signatories will explore opportunities for creating a merchant fleet, including building or purchasing container ferries for transit from China to Europe via the Trans-Caspian route, and dry cargo ships to participate in the cargo transportation along the North-South route.

The KazMunayGas CEO Magzum Myrzagaliyev expressed his belief that the expertise of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group will assist Kazakhstan’s implementation of energy, as well as transportation and logistics projects in the country.