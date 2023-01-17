Kazakhstan, UAE sign several co-op documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates have signed a total of 9 documents in the framework of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the UAE, Trend reports, citing Akorda.

The documents signed between Kazakhstan and the UAE are the following:

Joint declaration between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the establishment of strategic investment projects;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan and the Chief Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates;

Agreement on principles between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF) and Masdar;

Cooperation agreement between the KIDF and Masdar;

MoU between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan and Abu Dhabi Ports;

Agreement on strategic partnership between JSC NC KazMunayGas and Abu Dhabi Ports Group;

MoU on cooperation in the field of healthcare between the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates;

MoU between the Institute of Diplomacy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and the Diplomatic Academy named after Anuar Gargash;

Agreement between the Archives of the President of Kazakhstan and the National Library and Archives of the United Arab Emirates on the implementation of international relations in the field of archiving.

The above-mentioned documents were signed after the meeting between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.