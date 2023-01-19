President of Kazakhstan signs decree on dissolution of lower house of Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed a decree on the dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the seventh convocation and the appointment of early elections of MPs of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing KazInform.

In accordance with subparagraph 2) of Article 44, paragraph 1 of Article 63 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Article 85 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", I hereby decree:

1. To dissolve the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the seventh convocation.

2. To appoint early elections of MPs of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan for March 19, 2023.

3. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the preparation and holding of early elections of MPs of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

4. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Äkims (Mayors) of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and the regions to immediately take all necessary measures for organizational, logistical, and financial support of the early elections of MPs of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

5. This decree enters into force from the date of publication

Earlier, the Kazakh President held consultations with the participation of the Speakers of the Parliament’s Chambers and the Prime Minister on the dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament and early termination of the powers of maslikhats. The head of state said that the people of Kazakhstan supported political transformations at the referendum, including those aimed at changing the formation of the Parliament and maslikhats.