Organization of Turkic States, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign tourism co-op roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. A trilateral Roadmap for cooperation in the field of tourism was signed between the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The roadmap envisages development of programs, which would increase the flow of tourists between the countries, facilitate the exchange of information between travel companies of the two countries, in addition to systematically updating information showing the tourism potential of the countries on a special platform dedicated to pilgrimage tourism.

The sides are expected to develop measures to increase the number of bus transportation on the Turkestan-Tashkent route to develop pilgrimage tourism.

Both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan expressed their gratitude to the Organization of Turkic States for the support offered to bolster cooperation between the two Central Asian states.

Around 57 percent of the total number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan in 2022 represented Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. More than 1.5 million, or around 30 percent of the above-mentioned category, are visitors from Kazakhstan.

Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic States. Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye. During the 7thSummit held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined as a full member.