FAO continues supporting agriculture in Kazakhstan - subregional coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. FAO is implementing projects aimed at supporting the agriculture development strategy of Kazakhstan, Viorel Gutu, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia told Trend.

He stressed that currently, FAO is collaborating with the relevant authorities of Kazakhstan on the implementation of a range of projects related to pest control, fisheries, and food security projects. Technical projects are also being implemented, such as the project on the control of wheat diseases, including wheat rust.

"I would also like to highlight the food waste reduction project, which was very successful in Türkiye, and we are now transferring this experience to other countries, including Kazakhstan," the FAO representative added.

Gutu also noted that the implementation of the projects funded by the FAO-Türkiye partnership program continues.

FAO is a UN organization that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security. It helps governments and development agencies coordinate their activities to improve and develop agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and land and water resources.