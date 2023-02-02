Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan keen to develop maritime co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan commenced their work on developing a Memorandum of Understanding dedicated to mutual recognition of documents issued to seafarers, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani State Maritime and Port Agency.

The agreement was reached during the meeting between the State Maritime and Port Agency and a delegation from Kazakhstan.

Kazakh delegation expressed its interest in learning the best practices and adopting the expertise of Azerbaijan in the field of search and rescue missions.

The sides also agreed to boost mutual cooperation in the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) development, as well as ensure maritime security.

Kazakhstan is interested in developing maritime routes to Azerbaijan, as it enables the Central Asian country to develop alternative energy export and trade routes. Earlier, Kazakhstan signed an agreement with Abu-Dhabi Ports Group, which envisages the sides carrying out joint projects in the Caspian Sea, and a tanker fleet to develop alternative routes for the export of Kazakh oil towards Azerbaijan through the port of Aktau.