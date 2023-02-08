Popular Kazakh singer releases cover version of world hit "Grenade" (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Popular Kazakh singer Zhamilya (Jamilya Diarova) presented a cover version of the world-famous song "Grenade" by American singer Bruno Mars, Trend Life reports.

The highly sensual performance of the song "Grenade," the singer's beautiful voice, and charisma made the composition's sound seem incredibly sincere and full of alluring energy.

From the first chords, the beautiful voice of a young, talented singer, coming from the heart and subject to a repertoire of different genres, will captivate listeners. It is hard to resist the urge to listen to the song again and again…

Zhamilya's cover version of "Grenade" immediately found a great response from music lovers. Listeners note that in her performance, the composition sounds magical, sincere, and stylish.