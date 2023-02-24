U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 24 February 2023 08:01 (UTC +04:00)
On February 28 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, Trend reports.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will receive Antony Blinken in the Kazakh capital city. Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State will meet with Deputy Prime Minister –Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

As part of his trip Antony Blinken will take part in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the U.S. Those gathered are to discuss further development of regional cooperation and partnership with the U.S.

