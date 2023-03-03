Kazakh, Uzbek presidents meet, discuss bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held a meeting in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President.

The leaders of two Central Asian nations discussed the cooperation between the countries, particularly in the field of trade relations, and economic cooperation. President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev expressed their keen interest in increasing the trade turnover and increasing higher volume of investments. The heads of state added that there is significant potential for energy, agricultural, and industry cooperation as well.

Additionally, Kazakh and Uzbek leaders discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during their previous meeting in Tashkent in late 2022.

The most pressing global issues have also been discussed during the meeting of the Presidents.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan enjoy much warmer relations in recent years. Earlier, the countries signed an agreement that elevated their bilateral relations to the status of allies. Some 15 documents were signed between the countries, during the December 2022 visit of the Kazakh president to Uzbekistan.