ADB working on Country Partnership Strategy for Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Asian Development Bank (ADB) is preparing a new Country Partnership Strategy for 2023-2027 which focuses on addressing the impacts of climate change and supporting decarbonization, promoting inclusive economic growth, and strengthening governance and developing capacity, a source at the ADB told Trend.

The ADB representative added that Private sector development, regional cooperation and integration, and gender equality are important cross-cutting themes of our work.

The representative also noted that the ADB remains committed to supporting the government’s vision of an inclusive and prosperous Kazakhstan.

"Our current operations in Kazakhstan include modernizing critical infrastructure, developing renewable energy, expanding access to finance for women, improving healthcare services, supporting policy reform, and comprehensive dissemination of knowledge," the source noted.

Earlier, the ABD source revealed that there is a level of optimism regarding the economic growth of Kazakhstan, due to the shock absorption capabilities