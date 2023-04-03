New foreign minister appointed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Murat Nurtleu as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the President.

"To appoint Murat Nurtleu as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, releasing him from the post of Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the official statement said.

Murat Nurtleu was born on March 11 in Almaty.

In 1998, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He began his work experience as a referent and attache of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Over the years, he held the positions of Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Head of the Senate Office of Kazakhstan's Parliament, Director of the Asia and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and others.

From 2019 to 2021, he worked as an Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Nurtleu has been Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan since January 2022.