Kazakhstan, Lithuania agree to continue bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lithuania Timur Urazaev discussed the prospects of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in the framework of his meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

One of the key issues discussed was the parliamentary election that took place in Kazakhstan on 19 March.

Lithuanian minister offered his positive assessment of the changes in the electoral system of Kazakhstan, in addition to emphasizing the constructive position of Kazakhstan on crucial international issues.

Other topics discussed during the meetings included the problems of road freight, visa requirements, trade, and investment rules.

The diplomats also addressed the progress made in the implementation of various agreements reached during the visit of the Lithuanian minister to Kazakhstan in December 2022.