Kazakhstan works on boosting Middle Corridor's capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The government of Kazakhstan is working on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, said, Trend reports via the Information Service of the Prime Minister.

According to the PM, last year, the route registered a twofold increase in cargo transportation, reaching 1.7 million tons.

"Due to the roadmaps signed with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, 2 million tons of cargo are expected to be transported through the TITR this year, with plans to increase the capacity to 10 million tons by 2025," he said.

Furthermore, according to Smailov, the Kazakh government plans to modernize all republican and 95 percent of local roads by 2025. In the current year, 3,600 km of roads will be constructed or reconstructed.

He also mentioned the ongoing construction of the second track of the Dostyk-Moyinty railway section as well as the upcoming completion of technical documentation for projects such as the Darbaza-Maktaaral line, the Bakhty-Ayagoz border crossing, and the bypass road around Almaty.

Smailov also revealed plans to construct 111 million square meters of housing by 2029, including 15.3 million square meters in 2023. The Prime Minister also said that 5,000 km of engineering networks will be modernized this year.