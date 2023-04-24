Presence of Czech companies in Kazakhstan expanding as new projects emerge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. About 200 joint Czech-Kazakh companies are currently operating in Kazakhstan, the country's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh media.

He noted that there are all necessary conditions for the new projects to be taken off the ground.

The Kazakh PM also added that it is planned to increase the number of joint companies, as new projects keep emerging.

Alikhan Smailov also touched on the investments carried out by Czech companies in Kazakhstan.

"Over the past 15 years, Czech companies have invested about $270 million in our economy. Some 20 percent of them were carried out last year," he said.

Today, the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum is being held in Astana. The Forum aims to strengthen the economic relationships between the two countries, establish commercial contacts, and foster mutually beneficial cooperation between the Kazakh and Czech business groups.

The Forums is attended by heads of central and local state bodies, national and quasi-state companies, representatives of sectoral and regional business associations as well as heads of leading Czech companies. In general, 150 delegates are participating in the Forum.