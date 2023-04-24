Kazakhstan sees sharp increase in turnover with Czech Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic sharply increased in 2022, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh media.

He noted that this figure amounted to over $370 million in 2022, which is 67 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year ($252 million).

"A sharp growth is also observed this year, as from January through February, the volume of trade turnover doubled. I am convinced that the trade turnover between our countries will only grow in the future," he said.

The Kazah PM also noted that the Czech Republic is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in the EU.

Today, the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum is being held in Astana. The Forum aims to strengthen the economic relationships between the two countries, establish commercial contacts, and foster mutually beneficial cooperation between the Kazakh and Czech business groups.

The Forum is attended by heads of central and local state bodies, national and quasi-state companies, representatives of sectoral and regional business associations as well as heads of leading Czech companies. In general, 150 delegates are participating in the Forum.