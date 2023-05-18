Tokayev to attend Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an

Chinese Investment Roundtable will be held today in China’s Xi’an with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service, Trend reports.

Those attending the event are SNPC, CITIC, SPIC, Sinopec, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, POWERCHINA, GENERTEC, COFCO, XCMG, JD Group, Sun Seven Star Investment Group, Xian Aiju Grain and Oil Industrial Group, Great Wall Motors, Chery, Huawei Technologies, and Changan International Сorporation.

And this is not a complete list of Chinese companies whom the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan will be presented.

As reported before, the Kazakh Leader arrived in Xi’an on May 17 for a state visit. He was greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Upon arrival, the two countries’ leaders held talks.

A number of documents was signed during the visit in transport, agriculture, trade-economic cooperation and cultural relations.