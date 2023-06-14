Kazakhstan's transportation sector shows substantial growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. A total of 391.7 million tons of cargo were transported by all modes of transport in Kazakhstan from January through May 2023, marking an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, freight turnover in Kazakhstan witnessed a growth of 2 percent during the specified period, totaling 208 billion ton-kilometers.

Additionally, passenger transportation displayed significant progress, with 639.8 million passengers carried, marking an impressive increase of 11.9 percent compared to the previous year. The passenger turnover reached 22.6 billion passenger kilometers, showing substantial growth of 17.1 percent.

From January through May 2023, various cities and regions in Kazakhstan observed an upsurge in freight turnover. Notable increases were recorded in Shymkent (48.3 percent), Almaty (34.5 percent), Astana (20.6 percent), East Kazakhstan (40.1 percent), Pavlodar (28.4 percent), West Kazakhstan (16.1 percent), North Kazakhstan (15.7 percent), Karaganda (5.9 percent), Kostanay (5.2 percent), and Kyzylorda (4.4 percent) regions.