Kazakhstan detains man held hostage in Kaspi bank in Astana (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 15:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The man who held people hostage in the Kaspi bank in Kazakhstan's Astana has been detained, Trend reports via the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

"A successful military operation was carried out in the Kaspi bank building. All hostages have been released. The hostages were released after the police stormed. All employees were taken out. The invader has been neutralized," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, all were examined by doctors. None of the hostages or the invader were injured.