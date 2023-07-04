Kazakh President proposes to create joint investment fund within SCO

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed to consider the possibility of establishing a joint investment fund within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

He made the remark while addressing the participants of a virtual SCO Summit hosted by India.

"The advantages of the SCO include the geographic interconnectedness of member states, transit and transportation opportunities, a vast market, and economic complementarity. However, it should be acknowledged that over the course of more than 20 years, no major economic projects have been successfully implemented under the auspices of the SCO," he said.

Tokayev noted that an evident factor for this is the lack of mechanisms for financial support in project activities.

"In this regard, I propose instructing the Council of Heads of Government to consider the possibility of establishing a joint Investment Fund and provide suggestions for this important project," he said, adding that the Astana International Financial Center could serve as an effective platform for stimulating direct and portfolio investments in regional SCO projects, as it incorporates the best practices of global financial institutions.