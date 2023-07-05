National Bank of Kazakhstan keeps base rate unchanged

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 5. The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan decided to keep the base rate unchanged at the level of 16.75 percent per annum with a corridor of +/- 1 percentage point, Trend reports.

As noted by the bank, despite a global easing of inflationary pressures, some countries continue to experience persistent inflation. In this context, central banks in developed nations are tightening their monetary policies. In Kazakhstan, inflation has been slowing down both on an annual and monthly basis.

The overall risk balance remains slightly biased towards deflationary factors, mainly due to reduced external sector pressures. However, according to the National Bank, the moderate deceleration of core inflation and rising inflation expectations call for a cautious approach to implementing monetary policy.

In line with previous statements from the National Bank, the deceleration of inflation is creating room for a gradual reduction in the base interest rate in the future. Therefore, in the upcoming decision based on the forecast round, the National Bank will evaluate the appropriateness of a prudent decrease in the base interest rate.