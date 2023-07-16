Oil and gas production in Kazakhstan increases

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 16. The mining and manufacturing industries, construction, and the service sector have been the key contributors to Kazakhstan's economic growth in the first six months of this year, the country's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, positive dynamics were observed in the mining industry, fueled by a 5.6 percent increase in crude oil extraction and a 2.5 percent rise in natural gas production.

The construction sector witnessed a growth of more than 12 percent, while the agricultural sector showed a 3 percent increase. The services sector also experienced positive growth, with a nearly 5 percent rise.

Furthermore, Smailov noted that the machinery engineering industry also saw an increase, with production soaring by nearly 30 percent. This included automotive manufacturing, which surged by 40 percent, the production of locomotives and railcars with an increase of 36 percent, and the production of electric equipment with a 35 percent growth. The light industry showed an increase of 24 percent, including textile production by almost 42 percent

In addition to these achievements, Kazakhstan has also seen an increase in the production of beverages, food products, plastic goods, mineral products, and finished metal products.