Caspian Pipeline Consortium commissions oil shipment systems

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 17. The planned repairs to the offshore mooring facility-1 at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk were finished on August 14. According to CPC's announcement on its website, the equipment used for the oil shipment system was successfully commissioned and began to function regularly, Trend reports.

On July 20, 2023, maintenance work on the offshore mooring facility-1 started. This involved the replacement of two expansion joints, the repair of five hoses, and the replacement of one marine hose. After replacing the expansion joints on August 10, the offshore mooring facility-1's pipe underwent successful hydraulic testing, and on August 11, the whole system underwent successful testing.

The versatile auxiliary vessel Arktik was also employed for these tasks. In order to open and close the terminal underwater manifold of the offshore mooring facility-1, two diving operations have to be performed. The offshore mooring facility-1 system was washed by the ship "AEGEAN MYTH".

On May 2, 2023, and June 26, 2023, respectively, the offshore mooring facility-2 and offshore mooring facility-3 underwent similar repair.

As a result, one of the greatest energy investment projects involving foreign finance in the CIS is the CPC pipeline system. The 1,511 km-long Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline. More over two thirds of Kazakhstan's oil exports as well as raw materials from Russian fields, notably those near the Caspian Sea, are transported via this route. Three offshore mooring units are installed at the CPC marine terminal, ensuring the safe loading of tankers even in bad weather at a large distance from the shore.