Fire occurs at coal mine in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 17. The fire occurred at the mine in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

A conveyor belt caught fire in the development of the D6 coal slope (at a depth of 170 meters). A plan to eliminate the accident has been developed, and the mine is currently being ventilated.

As the Arcelormittal Temirtau company, the owner of the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine, 227 people were present at the facility at the time of the incident. People are being evacuated to the surface through the flank shaft. As of now, 101 people have already been evacuated.

In response to the incident, the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as fire crews, were sent to the scene.