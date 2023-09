ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. Members of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan have elected a new chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Timur Suleymanov was elected chairman of the National Bank by unanimous decision of the senators.

Suleymanov's candidacy was introduced by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier today Pirmatov Galymzhan was dismissed from the post of chairman of the National Bank by the relevant decree of Tokayev.