Kazakh president instructs to raise trade turnover with foreign partners

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, in particular, to increase trade with Kazakhstan's external partners and quickly respond to economic challenges, Trend reports.

Tokayev focused on the need for the ministry to work proactively in the context of finding new markets for Kazakh exports.

Tokayev stressed the need to protect national economic interests in international markets, ensure sustainable competition with imports and support domestic producers.

On September 1, Tokayev dismissed Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin from his post, and appointed Arman Shakkaliyev in his place.

Foreign trade turnover in Kazakhstan from January through June 2023 amounted to $67.2 billion and increased by 4.3 percent in nominal terms compared to the same period in 2022, including exports of $38 billion (in nominal terms, 10.3 percent less) and imports of $29.2 billion (in nominal terms, 32.2 percent more).