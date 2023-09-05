Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Italian FM arrives on visit to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 5 September 2023 15:19 (UTC +04:00)
Italian FM arrives on visit to Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Antonio Tajani arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, within the framework of the visit, Tajani will hold talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

Tajani arrived in Kazakhstan after his visit to China. The Italian Foreign Ministry announced that Tajani would meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more