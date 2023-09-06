Kazakhstan, Italy aim to expand cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani in Astana on September 5, Trend reports.

The parties discussed the state of and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian and tourism fields, interaction in a multilateral format.

Kazakh FM noted the importance of expanding the range of interaction with Italy.

"Italy is a time-tested, reliable strategic partner, trade with your country has reached record levels among European countries. We attach great importance to cooperation with Rome. Over more than 30 years of diplomatic relations, we have achieved good results," Nurtleu said.

In turn, Tajani expressed support for the initiatives voiced in the message of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of the country, as well as political and social and economic reforms aimed at building a strong economy and a prosperous society. He also noted the high level of relations between the two countries, noting the presence of new promising areas.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership on the basis of the relevant Treaty of 2009.