Kazakhstan Materials 6 September 2023 13:03 (UTC +04:00)
Albanian President to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. At the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on September 6-8, 2023, Trend reports.

On September 7, during the visit, the leaders of the two countries will hold talks on strengthening trade, economic, transport, logistics, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

Along with the bilateral agenda, the presidents will exchange views on the international and regional situation.

