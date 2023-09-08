ADB explores opportunities to deploy renewables in Kazakhstan faster - country director (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Given the energy-intensive nature of Kazakhstan's economy and its dependence on fossil fuels, Asian Development Bank (ADB) will pay particular attention to supporting the Government’s strategy on achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, while ensuring the development and that energy needs are met, Nariman Mannapbekov, ADB Country Director for Kazakhstan, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He said this in regard to the specific measures or projects that will be implemented by ADB to ensure a more sustainable economy in Kazakhstan as part of a new 5-year country partnership strategy (CPS) recently adopted by ADB for Kazakhstan.

According to Mannapbekov, ADB will support reforming the country’s energy sector in electricity and heating through both knowledge, advisory, and non-sovereign investments.

"We have already approved financing for a major coal-to-gas transition project in Almaty city and helped prepare a draft national legislation on the modernization of heating in the Almaty district," he said.

Furthermore, he noted that active transaction advisory services for private and public-private partnership (PPP) investments will help to scale up the use of renewable energy sources, which accounted for only 3 percent of the total installed generation capacity in 2020.

According to the country director, ADB will continue supporting Kazakhstan in developing solar, wind, biomass, hydropower projects and other renewables as feasible as well as energy storage.

"To accelerate the decommissioning of coal-fired electricity and heat generation, which contributes more than 80 percent of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions, ADB has begun exploring opportunities to accelerate the retirement of coal and other fossil fuel plants in Kazakhstan and replace or repurpose them with clean energy under the bank’s Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) program," Mannapbekov added.

Speaking further, the official noted that, at the same time, ADB opts for several destinations to promote inclusive growth in Kazakhstan.

"To reduce spatial inequalities, promote transport and trade, provide access to markets for the private sector, and improve access to basic services, ADB will focus on addressing the gaps in its transport infrastructure network by improving (including climate-proofing) major road and railway transport corridors, including transborder trade routes," he said.

To further support the well-being of citizens, the ADB plans to assist in enhancing access to municipal services, healthcare, and education through a combination of sovereign and public-private partnership (PPP) solutions.

As the country director noted, a comprehensive regional inequality study, backed by the ADB, has shed light on the social, economic, and productivity disparities between different regions in Kazakhstan. These disparities pose a risk to the hard-earned development achievements of previous decades.

"Some regions in the country are at risk of economic stagnation by falling into a "development trap," Mannapbekov added.

Commenting on the newly adopted 5-year country partnership strategy (CPS) for Kazakhstan, the ADB official noted that the CPS is also aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"In the last Sustainable Development Report, Kazakhstan ranked 59-th out of 165 countries globally," Mannapbekov said.

In terms of SDGs that ADB will pay specific attention to Kazakhstan, the country director noted that ADB will support an increase of alternative and renewable energy generation as a share of total energy production, which corresponds to SDG 7 on affordable and clean energy.

"SDG 10 emphasizes lowering inequality within and among countries, which corresponds to the goal of reducing social imbalances among the country’s regions. An emphasis on strong institutions (SDG 16) will be supported by ADB’s goal to increase accountability, efficiency, and functionality of the state apparatus," he added.