President Erdogan to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 11. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is currently on an official visit to Astana.

According to Nurtleu, the visit of the Turkish president is scheduled for November 3. Erdogan will take part in the 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Kazakhstan.

"We have agreed to organize and hold it at the highest level," the FM said.