Kazakhstan, Türkiye eye to expand supplies via Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 11. Kazakhstan and Türkiye plan to expand supplies via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the so-called Middle Corridor, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, who is on an official visit to Astana.

"We have come to the conclusion that it is necessary to increase transportation by fully utilizing the potential of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," he said.

Nurtleu noted that, as part of diversification of transit routes, the sides are considering the possibility of using the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye railway.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.