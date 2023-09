ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 13. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Tajikistan on September 14-15 on a working visit, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, Tokayev will take part in the V Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia (CA).

In addition, his participation is planned at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.