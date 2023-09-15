Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue has done significant work in creating very good platform to bring people together

Religious beliefs play a large role in the life of an individual. They inform man of his role in society, indeed in the whole cosmos, inspiring him to rise to the highest ideal. In difficult times, religious teachings provide much-needed emotional and psychological support. And yet, human history has also borne witness to numerous conflicts, including wars, as a result of religious differences. Truly speaking, the words ‘religion’ and ‘conflict’ cannot go together at all. If each religion teaches us the values of harmony, unity and brotherhood, then there is no space for conflicts. In modern times, if religion is to remain relevant, then it must contribute to the creation of a plural society, in which people of diverse beliefs engage with each other drawing upon shared humanitarian values, instead of building walls that lock themselves in and others out.

Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue has done a significant work in creating a very good platform to bring people together. The Seventh Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions that took place in Kazakhstan in September 2022 marked a significant milestone in fostering interfaith dialogue and cooperation on a global scale. This prestigious event brought together spiritual leaders, influential political figures, and representatives of international organizations to address pressing issues of our modern era and explore pathways for peaceful coexistence.

It was enriching experience for me as an individual to participate in the Congress as a member of Secretariate and Working Group as a representative of Hinduism. My organization - Somaiya Vidyavihar University (Mumbai, India) has always been supporting the efforts of Nazarbayev Center. Dr Shantilal Somaiya, former vice-president of Somaiya Vidyavihar was invited to the International Congress of World and Traditional Religions organized by the Honourable Nursultan Nazarbayev, first president of Kazakhstan, in 2003, 2006 and 2009 as the Leader of Hindu Delegation. At present, Mr Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, is the Leader of the Hindu Delegation at the Congress. Recently, on 7th August 2023, Somaiya Vidyavihar University organized a round-table conference at Mumbai in collaboration with Nursultan Nazarbayev Center to facilitate discussion on the Declaration of the Seventh Congress. H.E. Bulat Sarsenbayev, Chairman of N. Nazarbayev Center participated in the conference personally. Also, many eminent scholars and religious leaders participated in this round-table conference which was a very successful event.

I wish all the success for the work of N. Nazarbayev Center.

“Aa no bhadrah kratavo yantu vishvatah” – “Let noble thoughts come to us from all the sides”.

Secretary of the Program on Interfaith Relations and Mutual Understanding of Somaya Vidyavihar University Rudraksha Sakrikar