Kazakhstan's oil supply growth to stabilize from mid-2030s, OPEC says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Kazakhstan's liquid supply is anticipated to experience continuous growth, increasing from 1.8 (mb/d in 2022 to 2.1 mb/d by 2028, Trend reports.

As OPEC forecasts, the initial phase of this medium-term expansion will be driven by the ongoing development of the Tengiz Future Growth Project, contributing an additional 260,000 b/d capacity. Subsequently, the implementation of a gas re-injection project at the Kashagan field and limited expansion at the Karachaganak field will further augment liquid production.

In the long term, according to the outlook, sustained supply growth is expected at all three of Kazakhstan's significant fields mentioned above. This growth is projected to stabilize at around 2.4 mb/d from the mid-2030s, OPEC says. To accommodate these future expansions, it is likely that export routes will need to be reassessed.

Historically, most of Kazakhstan's crude exports have traversed the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) line, which passes through southern Russia and loads from the Black Sea terminal at Novorossiysk. However, Kazakhstan is reportedly considering the expansion of a smaller pipeline that currently transports 200-400,000 b/d to China, a portion of which typically consists of Russian crude oil.

Moreover, Kazakhstan is exploring the possibility of shipping more crude across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan. From there, it could be loaded onto the underutilized Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, terminating on Türkiye's Mediterranean coast.