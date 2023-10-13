CIS countries need to turn region into largest transportation, logistics hub - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. CIS countries need to turn the region into a major transportation and logistics hub, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting of the CIS Heads of State in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Trend reports.

"We need to take advantage of our unique geographical locations and connect global markets, turning our region into a major transportation and logistics hub. With the formation of a new economic geography of the world and the growth of trade flows, this direction is gaining strategic importance," he said.

According to him, today about 80 percent of land transit traffic between Europe and Asia passes through Kazakhstan.

"We pay great attention to the further development of the Trans-Caspian transport route, the North-South corridor, as well as the full use of the possibilities of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad. Kazakhstan is aimed at accelerated implementation of the Dostyk-Moyinty, Bakhty-Ayagoz, Darbaza-Maktaaral railway projects," Tokayev said.

Tokayev focused on the importance of measures to modernize the existing infrastructure, simplify administrative procedures and introduce integrated logistics solutions, including digital ones, to strengthen the transit potential of the countries.

He proposed to develop a Concept of interfacing the main transportation arteries passing through the territories of the CIS member states. In his opinion, this document will become a new transit and logistics code of the Eurasian space, taking into account the interests of the Commonwealth countries.