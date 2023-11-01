Kazakhstan, France to boost co-op on critical minerals via declaration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. Kazakhstan and France intend to cooperate on critical minerals, Trend reports.

In this regard, a joint declaration was signed in the presence of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of France Emmanuel Macron in Astana.

From January through August 2023, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and France amounted to $2.7 billion, which is 21.1 percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($2.2 billion).

Exports from Kazakhstan to France from January through August 2023 increased by 2.9 percent and amounted to $1.8 billion. Imports to Kazakhstan from France from January through August 2023 amounted to $881.8 million.

Kazakhstan holds a prominent position as a leading global producer and exporter of uranium, and it stands as a significant partner for France in this domain. The mining company KATCO, a joint venture of French Orano and Kazatomprom, is actively developing uranium deposits in the Moinkum and Tortkuduk regions in southern Kazakhstan. The annual production capacity is estimated at 4,000 tons.

Since 2008, the Kazakh-French joint venture has successfully produced over 49,000 tons of uranium. Analysts note that Kazakhstan currently holds the title of the world's largest exporter and holder of uranium reserves, contributing to 46 percent of global uranium production.

Approximately 14 percent of the world's proven uranium reserves are concentrated within Kazakhstan, with the country's total proven reserves estimated at over 700,000 tons of uranium.

