Kazakhstan, France to run joint venture for building wind power plants

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Kazakhstan and France will build wind power plants with a total capacity of 1 GW, Trend reports.

The corresponding agreement was signed in the presence of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of France Emmanuel Macron in Astana.

Thus, as part of the agreement, a joint venture will be created for a project to build wind power plants with an energy storage system.

From January through August 2023, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and France amounted to $2.7 billion, which is 21.1 percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($2.2 billion).

Exports from Kazakhstan to France from January through August 2023 increased by 2.9 percent and amounted to $1.8 billion. Imports to Kazakhstan from France from January through August 2023 amounted to $881.8 million.

By the end of 2022, there will be 130 renewable energy facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46 WPPs: 958 MW; 44 SPPs: 1148 MW; 37 HPPs: 280 MW; and 3 BioPPs: 1.77 MW).

In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of 276 MW will be commissioned.