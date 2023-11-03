Heads of OTS member countries sign documents following summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The heads of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed 12 documents following the results of the 10th anniversary summit of the OTS held in Astana (Kazakhstan), Trend reports.

The Astana Act was signed, as was the Declaration of the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. In addition, a number of documents have been signed:

the decision of the heads of state on awarding the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with the "Highest Order of the Turkic World";

the decision of the heads of state to award the status of financial centers in the Turkic world;

the decision to adopt the new flags of Turkish cooperation organizations;

the decision of the heads of state on appointments;

the decision to grant the observer status of the Organization for Economic Cooperation in the Organization of Turkic States;

- the decision to approve the day of February 6 as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Disaster and Solidarity of the Organization of Turkic States;

the decision on the rules of budget management of the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States;

the decision on the development of the "Regulations on Permanent Representatives of the Organization of Turkic States";

The heads of state also signed a protocol on cooperation between the relevant institutions of the OTS member countries in the field of metrology.

In addition, a joint OTS Action Plan (Roadmap) for the implementation of the Transport Communication Program for 2023–2027 was signed.

Astana hosted the 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States under the slogan "Turkic Century" on November 3.